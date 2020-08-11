Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Consumers fined Rs 40 lakh, 20 power theft cases detected in PSPCL raids in Ludhiana

Consumers fined Rs 40 lakh, 20 power theft cases detected in PSPCL raids in Ludhiana

About 1,227 connections checked by PSPCL officials and 73 faulty machines replaced on the spot and sent for testing. Many found tampered with

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

About 1,227 connections were checked in Ludhiana on Tuesday and consumers fined Rs 40 lakh for power theft and misuse of electricity meters.

About 20 kundi (illegal) connections were snapped on Tuesday in raids by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials on the Dairy Complex in Haibowal as part of a drive to check power theft.

Consumers were fined Rs 40 lakh for electricity theft and misuse of meters

Working under the directions of A Venu Prasad, CMD, PSPCL and under the observation of DPS Grewal, director distribution, 36 teams (16 distribution executive engineers or XENs, 16 sub divisional officers; four officials of the enforcement wing) and four others participated in the raids.

About 1,227 connections were checked during the day and consumers fined Rs 40 lakh for power theft and misuse of electricity meters. Twenty cases of power theft were detected.



According to Grewal, as the teams checked the meters, display screens of 44 machines were found to be out of order or were tampered with. About 73 old meters which were not working were replaced on the spot and sent to labs for testing.

Commenting on the matter, Venu Prasad said PSPCL will continue to conduct such raids to check power theft and ensure that citizens did not suffer because of such unscrupulous practices.

He also appealed to consumers to help PSPCL in this drive and register complaints with the helpline number 1912. “If the line is busy, consumers can SMS 1912 and your complaint will get automatically registered . You will receive a reply from the office,” Prasad added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Website crashes during day 2 of DU’s online open-book exams
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: reports
Aug 11, 2020 23:10 IST
Illegal call centre busted for duping loan seekers
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
Delhi’s revised power tariffs likely to be announced by month-end
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.