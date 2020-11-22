Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Contempt plea: Bailable warrants issued against former registrar of Panjab University

Contempt plea: Bailable warrants issued against former registrar of Panjab University

The warrants were issued after no one appeared on his or PU’s behalf before the court on November 17 in a contempt matter moved by one Narinder Singh Gusain

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In December 2019, the high court had disposed of Gusain’s plea observing that he was entitled to be given one mark for the work experience and had asked PU to comply with the order within four months. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued bailable warrants against former Panjab University (PU) registrar and recently appointed vice-chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Karamjit Singh.

The warrants were issued after no one appeared on his or PU’s behalf before the court on November 17 in a contempt matter moved by one Narinder Singh Gusain. The warrants have been issued for March 1.

It was on September 10 that the high court had issued Singh a notice on a contempt plea that alleged that in 2019 the high court had directed the varsity to award one mark to Gusain for his work experience in recruitment for the post of clerk. However, the PU registrar had passed an order refusing to grant the same.

In December 2019, the high court had disposed of Gusain’s plea observing that he was entitled to be given one mark for the work experience and had asked PU to comply with the order within four months. The recruitment had taken place in 2013 and Gusain got to know subsequently that he had not been given the said mark. Following this, he moved the high court in September 2017.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Nov 22, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

2 more students test positive in Jhajjar
Nov 22, 2020 01:06 IST
Punjab’s vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease hit as owners oppose ear tagging of cattle
Nov 22, 2020 01:03 IST
Capitol Complex: Contentious multilevel parking on list of upcoming projects shared with Unesco
Nov 22, 2020 01:02 IST
One man’s ‘lie’ led to harsh lockdown in South Australia
Nov 22, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.