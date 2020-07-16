Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Contest launched for positive social messages during Covid outbreak

Contest launched for positive social messages during Covid outbreak

Best entries will get a certificate of appreciation from the Punjab Youth Development Board

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab Youth Development Board wants to keep youth motivated with an online contest. (HT Photo/For representation only)

The Punjab Youth Development Board has launched an online competition for youth for “good” social messages and motivational videos during the Covid-19 pandemic .

The best entries will get a certificate of appreciation from the board, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, chairman, said on Thursday.

Bindra reiterated that the board was committed to the welfare of the youth of the state. It would provide them necessary guidance and keep them informed about youth related activities by the Punjab government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: P Varavara Rao tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 19:31 IST
Buffeted by bad polls, rally fiasco, Donald Trump names new campaign head
Jul 16, 2020 19:33 IST
You need India’s most loved Luxury Limousine, here’s why
Jul 16, 2020 19:23 IST
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
Jul 16, 2020 19:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.