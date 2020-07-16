Contest launched for positive social messages during Covid outbreak

Punjab Youth Development Board wants to keep youth motivated with an online contest. (HT Photo/For representation only)

The Punjab Youth Development Board has launched an online competition for youth for “good” social messages and motivational videos during the Covid-19 pandemic .

The best entries will get a certificate of appreciation from the board, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, chairman, said on Thursday.

Bindra reiterated that the board was committed to the welfare of the youth of the state. It would provide them necessary guidance and keep them informed about youth related activities by the Punjab government.