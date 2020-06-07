Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Continue wheat procurement till June 30, Hooda urges Haryana govt

Continue wheat procurement till June 30, Hooda urges Haryana govt

Hooda said since the government had assured to continue the purchase till June 30, the commitment should be honoured

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the decision of the BJP-JJP government to stop the procurement of wheat and other crops was not in the interest of farmers. Hooda said since the government had assured to continue the purchase till June 30, the commitment should be honoured.

The leader of the opposition in a statement said farmers should get more time to sell their crops in line with the schedule announced by the government. “I urge the government to show a sense of urgency in lifting crops from market yards and make payments to the farmers instead of closing the purchase process three weeks ahead of the schedule. About 17 lakh MT of wheat is yet to be lifted from the markets,” Hooda said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City’s second bout of heavy pre-monsoon showers uproots trees, floods roads again
Jun 07, 2020 01:04 IST
Only 30 passengers in BEST’s ‘social distance’ mode
Jun 07, 2020 01:03 IST
BEST to resume bus ops from Monday; Covid tally is 82,968
Jun 07, 2020 01:01 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Homes and farms destroyed, Raigad locals take stock
Jun 07, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.