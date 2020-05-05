Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Contractor booked following arhtiya’s suicide in Mohali

Contractor booked following arhtiya’s suicide in Mohali

The deceased’s nephew stated in his complaint that the accused owed his uncle ₹1.5 crore.

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After an arhtiya committed suicide by hanging himself at his shop in the Kurali grain marker, over an alleged financial dispute, police booked a contractor for abetment to suicide on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar.

The arhtiya’s body was found by his family who came to his shop looking for him after he did not respond to repeated phone calls. Police have recovered a suicide note which said the accused owed him money.

The deceased’s nephew stated in his complaint that Kumar owed his uncle ₹1.5 crore.



“30% of the sum was to be paid in March, but Vinod refused, which left my uncle mentally disturbed and lead to his suicide,” the complainant said.

Kurali (city) SHO Jaskar Singh said that they have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code.

“The suicide note recovered does specify the amount Vinod had to pay but only mentions that he had some dues,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:39 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
May 05, 2020 23:09 IST

latest news

Prices of vegetables to shoot up as mandis at Khandsa, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi shut
May 05, 2020 23:41 IST
Restriction-free movement for Gurugram residents between 7am and 7pm
May 05, 2020 23:41 IST
Ludhiana YAD distributing ration kits among priests
May 05, 2020 23:37 IST
87% urban Indians give thumbs up to govt’s handling of Covid-19 crisis: Survey
May 05, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.