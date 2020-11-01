Sections
Control inflating food prices: Himachal CPI (M)

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Accusing the state and central governments of failing to curb the increasing inflation in the country, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders on Sunday demanded that the state government immediately withdraw the hiked prices and take concrete steps to curb the rising prices of food items in the market.

A statement issued by the CPI (M) says the government has not been able to provide any relief to the public during the last seven months and has instead hiked the rates of petrol, diesel, ration, electricity, water, school and examination fee, property tax to name a few, which has put a huge financial burden on the general public.

CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that due to the government’s neglect, the prices of food items, including potatoes, onions, oil, vegetables and pulses, were at an all-time high but the government was not taking any appropriate steps to curb it.

“Since the lockdown was imposed, millions of people have lost their jobs and employment and are facing economic and financial crisis. Recently, the state government hiked the rates of installing electricity meters and electricity connections and also granted permission to private schools to charge full fees, instead of charging only tuition fees. The policies of the Centre and state are only benefiting the corporate houses and capitalists due to which economic condition of our country is in a bad shape and GDP is at an all-time low,” he said.

“If the government does not comply with these demands, then our party will mobilise the people against these anti-people policies and will launch a movement,” said Chauhan.

CPI (M) has also demanded that the government provide ₹7,500 per month and 10 kg ration per person free of charge to all those outside the purview of income tax.

