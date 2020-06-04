Coordination meeting: Will go to any extent to fight for federalism, farmers: SAD to BJP

Sections
In response, the BJP leaders claimed that the existing system of assured procurement and MSP will not be altered especially on wheat and paddy, as apprehended by the Akali Dal

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:03 IST

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday conveyed to the BJP’s Punjab unit that his party will go to any extent to fight for the country’s federal structure and interests of the farmers.

In a hurriedly convened coordination meeting with leaders of the party’s coalition partner at the Centre, Sukhbir, expressed displeasure over certain decisions taken by the Union cabinet. “Our party fought against the emergency imposed by Congress in 1975 for democracy besides federalism and will continue to do so in future,” he said.

The meeting, jointly presided over by Sukhbir and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, was held in the wake of the Centre’s approval to an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, and two ordinances on freeing up farm trade from restrictions and guaranteeing a framework for pre-agreed prices to farmers.

In response, the BJP leaders claimed that the existing system of assured procurement and minimum support price (MSP) will not be altered especially on wheat and paddy, as apprehended by the Akali Dal.



“The Union minister for agriculture and farmer welfare is ready to come to Punjab and clarify on the issue,” Sharma said.

‘WILL FIGHT AGAINST CONGMEN’S EXCESSES’

Also, the coalition partners decided to jointly fight the excesses being committed on Punjabis by the Congressmen who they alleged were openly looting the state coffers. They demanded an independent inquiry into the ₹5,600 crore revenue loss incurred by the state in the liquor scam.

It was also decided to meet governor VP Singh Badnore to present a memorandum to demand independent inquiries into the liquor, seed and ration scams besides immediate release of sugarcane dues to farmers.

Among those who attended the meeting were Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Tota Singh, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Bikram Singh Majithia from SAD, and Avinash Rai Khanna, Tarun Chugh, Madan Mohan Mittal from the BJP.

