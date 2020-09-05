Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Cop beaten: HC denies bail to trio, says act can’t be taken lightly

Cop beaten: HC denies bail to trio, says act can’t be taken lightly

Merciless beatings given to a police official on duty cannot be taken lightly, lest that should send a wrong signal in the society that one can indulge in such type of acts and get...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Merciless beatings given to a police official on duty cannot be taken lightly, lest that should send a wrong signal in the society that one can indulge in such type of acts and get away with it, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said.

“If the concession of pre-arrest bail is granted to the persons accused of assaulting public servants on duty, that may further embolden the people to take law in their own hands and indulge in such acts, resultantly demoralising such public servants especially when they are from law enforcement agency,” the bench of justice HS Madaan observed while dismissing bail plea of three persons from Fazilka.

The trio was booked for beating a cop on duty on July 26. After their bail pleas were dismissed by a local court they had approached the high court. They had claimed that the cop had come with a woman to their residence and caused injuries to them and one woman in the family. They had also claimed that one of the women named in the FIR was admitted in a hospital at the time of the incident.

As per the FIR, the cop along with a co-worker was on PCR duty. They heard a commotion and rushed to the spot. When the complainant cop tried to intervene in the fight, he was dragged by the accused persons inside their house and beaten up mercilessly.



The bench observed that at this stage, it is not to look minutely into the merits of the case and same would be dealt with by the trial court. “I do not find any reason to disbelieve the prosecution story and rely upon the version set up by the petitioners at this stage, merely because one of the co-accused was admitted in the hospital,” the bench said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Sep 06, 2020 02:49 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Sep 05, 2020 23:50 IST

latest news

Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment
Sep 06, 2020 03:38 IST
‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Sep 06, 2020 03:24 IST
Covid-19: Don’t be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars
Sep 06, 2020 03:22 IST
Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram
Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.