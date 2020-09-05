Cop beaten: HC denies bail to trio, says act can’t be taken lightly

Merciless beatings given to a police official on duty cannot be taken lightly, lest that should send a wrong signal in the society that one can indulge in such type of acts and get away with it, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said.

“If the concession of pre-arrest bail is granted to the persons accused of assaulting public servants on duty, that may further embolden the people to take law in their own hands and indulge in such acts, resultantly demoralising such public servants especially when they are from law enforcement agency,” the bench of justice HS Madaan observed while dismissing bail plea of three persons from Fazilka.

The trio was booked for beating a cop on duty on July 26. After their bail pleas were dismissed by a local court they had approached the high court. They had claimed that the cop had come with a woman to their residence and caused injuries to them and one woman in the family. They had also claimed that one of the women named in the FIR was admitted in a hospital at the time of the incident.

As per the FIR, the cop along with a co-worker was on PCR duty. They heard a commotion and rushed to the spot. When the complainant cop tried to intervene in the fight, he was dragged by the accused persons inside their house and beaten up mercilessly.

The bench observed that at this stage, it is not to look minutely into the merits of the case and same would be dealt with by the trial court. “I do not find any reason to disbelieve the prosecution story and rely upon the version set up by the petitioners at this stage, merely because one of the co-accused was admitted in the hospital,” the bench said.