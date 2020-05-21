Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cop’s son who mysteriously died three years ago was murdered: Police

Cop’s son who mysteriously died three years ago was murdered: Police

Three of the victim’s friends have been booked, they are absconding

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Nabha

The victim was found lying on the road by a passerby and was declared brought dead at the hospital. (Representative Image)

Police booked three persons on Wednesday for allegedly killing a cop’s son three years ago.

The victim, Shagandeep Singh, was the son of inspector Manjit Singh, who was posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at Nabha Kotwali. He was 27-years-old at the time of his death.

Shagandeep had gone for a party with the three accused - Jagjit Singh, Dharminder Singh and an unidentified man of Nabha’s Chaudhry Majra village on 14 March, 2017, but he did not return.

The accused were the victim’s friends.



The inspector received a call from a passerby who found his son lying on the roadside. He was declared brought dead at Nabha civil hospital.

Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) after conducting the post-mortem. The report revealed that the victim was poisoned to death.

SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said, “The motive for murder is unclear as the accused are absconding.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas in Bengal
May 21, 2020 16:50 IST
International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion
May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
Fire breaks out at jewellery showroom in Delhi
May 21, 2020 16:48 IST
Raktanchal: Nikitin Dheer returns with bloody gangster drama, watch promo
May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.