Cop suspended in Chandigarh

An inspector posted in the security wing of Chandigarh Police was placed under suspension on Tuesday on allegations of indiscipline and disobedience of orders. In the order...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An inspector posted in the security wing of Chandigarh Police was placed under suspension on Tuesday on allegations of indiscipline and disobedience of orders. In the order issued by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, inspector Rajdeep Singh was transferred to police lines after suspension after reports of his disobedience with regards to election duty in Baroda. “He had refused to proceed to election duty and on the basis of the DSP’s report, the inspector was placed under suspension,” said Chahal.

