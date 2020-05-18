Corona negative report must for people entering Haryana from Delhi

Sections
Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the state has indicated to the Centre that commercial activities may be resumed in areas excluding containment zones in Haryana during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:36 IST

By IANS, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With more than 70% of the coronavirus cases in Haryana reported from four districts adjoining Delhi, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said anyone entering the state from the national capital ought to have a negative test report.

He said the state has indicated to the Centre that commercial activities may be resumed in areas excluding containment zones in Haryana during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Vij said in this hour of crisis “we have to save lives and focus on expanding business. Hence, there is a need to formulate strict laws along with relaxation in lockdown”.

“Just as wearing of helmets is mandatory, in the same manner law should be made for wearing face masks compulsory,” he said in a statement.



Vij said the world is in a crisis and we have to think before taking any step.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken a serious note of this issue. He said if there is life there is hope.

