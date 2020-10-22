Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Haryana

The coronavirus infections in Haryana continued its downward trend for the fourth consecutive week. Last week (October 12 to 18), as many as 7,878 new cases were reported in the state, a decrease of 399 as compared to the week before (October 5 to 11).

Between October 5 to 11, as many as 8,277 infections were reported as compared to 10,096 reported the week before, a reduction of 1,819 cases. The state had reported 2,429 lesser infections during September 28 to October 4 as compared to the week before (September 21 to 27) and there was a decline of over 5,000 cases between September 21 and 27.

The state had registered an all-time high of 17,616 cases between September 14 to 20. The decline in number of infections over the last four weeks has also brought down the active cases in the state. As on Thursday, there were 10,009 active cases.

Testing also goes down

The sampling done by health authorities to detect new infections has also witnessed a decline. The authorities tested 1,63,974 persons last week, a reduction of 22,849 samples from the week before when 1,86,823 persons were tested.

Out of the 1,63,974 samples taken last week, about 1.05 lakh reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 58,743 rapid antigen tests were done. The reduction in testing has also resulted in reducing the rate of infection.

As per the health department statistics, 18 of the 22 districts continued to have more than 200 total active cases and more than 15 active cases per lakh population, both critical values as per the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) parameters. Only Bhiwani, Nuh and Palwal have lesser number of cases on both counts (total active cases and active cases per lakh). Charkhi Dadri has more than 15 active cases per lakh population but less than 200 total active cases.

The infection doubling rate calculated over a seven-day period is more than 28 days for each of the 22 districts, a desirable value as per the MoHFW.