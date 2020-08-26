Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Haryana

A health worker collects sample at civil hospital in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Ten people succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday in Haryana, which logged 1,148 new cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 56,608.

Among the new patients were transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, BJP MP from Karnal Sanjay Bhatia and BJP MLA from Gharaunda Harvinder Kalyan.

According to the health bulletin, four people on Tuesday died in Kaithal, two in Faridabad and one each in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Ambala. The state’s death toll on Tuesday stood at 623 (440 men and 183 women).

Until Tuesday evening, the state had crossed one-million mark in total samples sent for testing.

As many as 1,091 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the number of those cured of Covid in Haryana to 46,496.

There were 9,489 active Covid-19 cases in the state, whose doubling rate improved to 33 days.

Faridabad again recorded the highest 132 cases, followed by Rewari (129) and Gurugram (114).

In Sonepat, 46 fresh cases were reported, while Ambala saw 71 infections, Rohtak 72, Panipat 109, Karnal 80, Hisar 74, Palwal 7, Panchkula 20, Mahendergarh 12, Jhajjar 8, Bhiwani 13, Kurukshetra 52, Nuh 3, Sirsa 70, Yamunanagar 31, Fatehabad 34, Kaithal 51, and Jind 32.

As per the local reports, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Two deaths in Panipat

Though the health bulletin didn’t mention their deaths, two people lost their lives to Covid-19 in Panipat on Tuesday, taking the district’s death toll to 41.

The deceased were a 45-year-old man from Noorwala village and another 64-year-old man from Panipat City. They were also suffering from other ailments.