Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus suspect jumps to death at Panchkula hospital in Haryana

Coronavirus suspect jumps to death at Panchkula hospital in Haryana

Police said the man, who was around 30 years of age, jumped from the third floor of the Panchkula Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:52 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh

(File photo for representation)

A tuberculosis patient who was suspected of suffering from coronavirus on Wednesday jumped to death at a government-run hospital in Haryana’s Panchkula, police said.

The hospital authorities said he had tuberculosis and was admitted there a few days, a police officer said.

“The hospital authorities told us that he jumped from a window and was later declared dead by doctors,” she said. The man’s coronavirus test result is yet to come.



A case has been registered and investigation is under way, she said.

Earlier this month, a 55-year-old suspected coronavirus patient who was admitted to Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Medical College had fallen to his death from the sixth floor of the hospital while allegedly trying to escape.

In the test report that came after his death, the man was declared coronavirus negative.

