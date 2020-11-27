Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Corruption charges: Five Ludhiana police personnel dismissed

Corruption charges: Five Ludhiana police personnel dismissed

The four ASIs and a constable were arrested by the vigilance bureau in separate cases

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Five police officers who were facing corruption charges, including four assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a constable, were dismissed from service on Friday.

They were arrested by the vigilance bureau in separate cases. The dismissed cops are ASIs Subegh Singh, Mahinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh and Rajinder Singh and constable Sarbjit Singh.

Sarbjit was arrested on September 13, 2019, for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a jeweller after threatening to implicate him in a false theft case. He was deputed at Humbran police station.

Mahinder was arrested on January 29, 2019, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a hosiery owner to help him recover his payments from business associates. He was deputed in the economic offence wing.

Subegh was arrested in 2018, while Sarbjit and Rajinder were held in 2017.

Higher-rung officials of Ludhiana police confirmed the development.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 27, 2020 23:01 IST
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nov 27, 2020 22:06 IST
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nov 27, 2020 22:59 IST
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

Can’t assume cop will favour friend in probe: HC to doctor booked for cheating
Nov 27, 2020 23:07 IST
Coronavirus in custody: Alabama ranks ninth for inmate deaths
Nov 27, 2020 23:06 IST
Chandigarh gives tax relief for commercial vehicles
Nov 27, 2020 23:01 IST
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 27, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.