Corruption charges: Five Ludhiana police personnel dismissed

Five police officers who were facing corruption charges, including four assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a constable, were dismissed from service on Friday.

They were arrested by the vigilance bureau in separate cases. The dismissed cops are ASIs Subegh Singh, Mahinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh and Rajinder Singh and constable Sarbjit Singh.

Sarbjit was arrested on September 13, 2019, for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a jeweller after threatening to implicate him in a false theft case. He was deputed at Humbran police station.

Mahinder was arrested on January 29, 2019, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a hosiery owner to help him recover his payments from business associates. He was deputed in the economic offence wing.

Subegh was arrested in 2018, while Sarbjit and Rajinder were held in 2017.

Higher-rung officials of Ludhiana police confirmed the development.