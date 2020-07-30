Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Councillor conducts checking at Covid-19 testing centre in Ludhiana

Councillor conducts checking at Covid-19 testing centre in Ludhiana

Covid-19 testing has been started at three Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Jawaddi, Subhash Nagar and Giaspura

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Councillor Mamta Ashu inspecting community health centre in Jawaddi where Covid-19 testing is being conducted on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

After Covid-19 testing commenced at three Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Jawaddi, Subhash Nagar and Giaspura, councillor Mamta Ashu conducted an inspection at the CHC in Jawaddi on Thursday.

Accompanied by sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Malhi, Ashu said that with this service starting at CHCs, the total number of government facilities conducting Covid-19 testing in the district has increased to six. Ashu said that the decision has been taken to avoid rush at any one place and provide testing at the nearest government facility.

Earlier, testing was being conducted only at Ludhiana Civil Hospital, Mother Child Hospital near Vardhman Mills on Chandigarh Road and Meritorious School near Nehru Rose Garden.

Testing is done at police lines for police personnel and at Central Jail for inmates/undertrials. Mobile teams conduct tests in containment/micro- containment zones.



Ashu asked residents to visit their nearest government hospitals for testing immediately if they feel symptoms of Covid-19. She said residents should follow all instructions/guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

