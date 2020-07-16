Councillors face-off over installation of water supply lines at Ludhiana’s Kakowal Road

Ward-4 councillor Sukhdev Bawa and Ward-5 councillor Neelam Sharma’s husband Rakesh Sharma rowed over the installation of water supply lines at Kakowal Road on Thursday.

Following the dispute, the councillor’s husband Rakesh Sharma and the residents of the ward staged a protest due to which the movement of traffic was obstructed for 15 minutes.

Sharma is opposing the installation of water lines as it would carry water from the tube well installed in their ward to areas falling under Ward 4.

Sharma said, “The residents of our ward are already facing problems due to lack of proper water supply. If the MC attaches the water lines of Ward 4 with the tubewell installed in our ward, then the residents of our ward will also face shortage of water.”

Bawa said,”There was a missing link and a new line of around 300m had to be installed so that residents of my ward can get proper water supply. Tubewells installed across the city are inter-connected and the lines are being installed legally. The MC officials are installing the pipes.”

Police personnel from Jodhewal police station and MC officials also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.