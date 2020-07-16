Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Councillors face-off over installation of water supply lines at Ludhiana’s Kakowal Road

Councillors face-off over installation of water supply lines at Ludhiana’s Kakowal Road

Ward-5 councillor is opposing the installation of water lines as it would carry water from the tube well installed in their ward to areas falling under Ward 4.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Ward-4 councillor Sukhdev Bawa and Ward-5 councillor Neelam Sharma’s husband Rakesh Sharma rowed over the installation of water supply lines at Kakowal Road on Thursday.

Following the dispute, the councillor’s husband Rakesh Sharma and the residents of the ward staged a protest due to which the movement of traffic was obstructed for 15 minutes.

Sharma is opposing the installation of water lines as it would carry water from the tube well installed in their ward to areas falling under Ward 4.

Sharma said, “The residents of our ward are already facing problems due to lack of proper water supply. If the MC attaches the water lines of Ward 4 with the tubewell installed in our ward, then the residents of our ward will also face shortage of water.”



Bawa said,”There was a missing link and a new line of around 300m had to be installed so that residents of my ward can get proper water supply. Tubewells installed across the city are inter-connected and the lines are being installed legally. The MC officials are installing the pipes.”

Police personnel from Jodhewal police station and MC officials also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UT holds review meeting with CBSE for PISA preparedness
Jul 16, 2020 22:47 IST
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
Jul 16, 2020 22:45 IST
PU may start online teaching for ongoing classes from August
Jul 16, 2020 22:44 IST
Councillors face-off over installation of water supply lines at Ludhiana’s Kakowal Road
Jul 16, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.