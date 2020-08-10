Country needs innovators to promote self dependence in defence sector: Former IAF chief Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) with Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar (right) during a webinar at PU, Chandigarh, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Former Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Monday said the country needs innovators in all spheres to promote self dependence in the defence sector.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa (retd) was addressing a national webinar on ‘Valour of Indian Air Force as a motivator for the young generation in times of Covid-19’, organised by the department of psychology, Panjab University.

“The government’s decision to ban import of 101 defence items is good for the domestic industry and will make them compete and excel,” he said.

He added that information dominance and self-sustainability are of utmost importance to deal with threats to national security.

Dhanoa, who as the IAF chief presided over Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, said the motivation of armed personnel even in peacetime should be an example for citizens, particularly young generations, to tide over pandemic-induced adversities.

The need of the hour is to bring about behavioural change to courageously face the new normal, he added.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said the young generation has always looked up to armed forces as a motivational symbol of sacrifice and bravery.