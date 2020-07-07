Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Couple attempts suicide in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr; man dies, wife survives

Couple attempts suicide in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr; man dies, wife survives

After seeing her husband dead, the wife consumed poison

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

A man hung himself while his wife consumed poison in Rampur Bushahr sub-division of Shimla on Monday.

The incident took place in Bathara village of Rampur Bushahr on Monday around 9:15pm when the man hung himself in his room. After seeing her husband dead, his wife also consumed poison.

The neighbours immediately informed the police, who rushed them to the Sarahan civil hospital, where the husband was declared brought dead. The wife was discharged on Tuesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimaniyou Verma said no suicide note was found from the spot. The statements of witnesses have been recorded and proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 of the CRPC Act.



If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. You can reach Mental Health and Rehabilitation Centre, Boileauganj, Shimla, at 0177-2633601 or visit www.hhmhrshimla.org.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76 of throat cancer
Jul 07, 2020 20:38 IST
ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.