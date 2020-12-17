Sections
Couple booked for ₹8.8 lakh immigration fraud

A couple was booked for duping a resident of Panchkula’s Sector 4 of ₹8.8 lakh on the pretext of helping him in availing the permanent residency (PR) of Canada. Police...

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A couple was booked for duping a resident of Panchkula’s Sector 4 of ₹8.8 lakh on the pretext of helping him in availing the permanent residency (PR) of Canada.

Police have registered case against Rajesh Kumar and his wife Sonia.

In his complaint, Rajan Sangari told the police that in June 2019, he had got in touch with Sector-37 residents Rajesh and Sonia through a friend. Rajesh had demanded ₹20 lakh to send Rajan to Canada and on June 19, he paid ₹7 lakh through a cheque and then paid another amount of ₹1.8 lakh. But after receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to his calls. When Rajan demanded his money back, they started making excuses.

Rajan then lodged a complaint in October 2019 with the police and after investigation, the case has now been registered under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC at Chandigarh’s Sector-39 police station.

