Couple hacked to death in Rohtak; 21 murders reported in district since May 1

Haryana’s Rohtak has witnessed a sharp rise in murder cases since May 1. With a couple being hacked to death, the tally rose to 21 on Thursday.

A 19-year-old woman and her husband from Rohtak’s Farmana village were murdered in what police claimed to be a case honour killing.

“The victims had married last year against the wishes of their families. They lived at a safe house in Rohtak for some time as well. On Thursday, the woman, who was severely injured, approached the government hospital in Meham and told the doctors that her family members had attacked them. She said her brother had stabbed her. She died on the way to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. In the evening, her husband’s body was also found,” assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh said.

THREE PERSONS ARRESTED

Rohtak superintendent of police Rahul Sharma said they have arrested three persons — woman’s brother Ajay Kumar and his two friends Sahil and Bablu — in connection with the case.

“We have formed a special investigation team to be led by Meham DSP. During questioning, Ajay confessed that he had brought his sister Pooja and her husband Surender from Rohtak, where they were living in a rented accommodation, to Meham. From there, he and his two aides took the couple to Bhiwani’s Badesra village on Wednesday evening. They first attacked Pooja with a knife, but she managed to escape while her husband was stabbed to death on the spot. We will interrogate the accused further to ascertain involvement of other persons,” he added.

‘MOST KILLINGS RESULT OF FAMILY DISPUTES, PERSONAL ENMITY’

Among the murders reported in past almost 50 days are those of a woman who was stabbed by her husband in Bhani Maharajpur village, a man who was shot in Bhali village, another man who was killed in a similar manner by his friends in Bhani Bheron village, a convict out on bail who was gunned down and a woman and her daughter who were burnt alive by her husband in Salara Mohalla.

SP Rahul Sharma said most of these murders were the result of either family dispute or personal enmity.

“We have arrested the perpetrators in 15 murder cases so far. We are working hard to prevent contract killings and planned murders. Our main job is to detect crime and we have been doing that efficiently,” the SP added.

Reacting sharply to the surge in murder cases, leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said criminals were roaming freely not only in Rohtak, but all across the state.

“The citizens are living under constant fear. Haryana’s law and order situation has deteriorated,” he added.