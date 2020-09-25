Sections
Courier company drivers booked for stealing mobile phones in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two drivers of a courier company were booked on Friday for stealing at least 60 mobile phones that were meant for delivery to customers.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar of Rohtak, Haryana, and Lallan Kumar of New Delhi.

Jagmohan Singh, manager of the company which has its office in Jalandhar Bypass, stated in his complaint that they hired Ashok from Didar Transport Company, New Delhi. He said that Ashok had started stealing mobile phones and other valuables from the office, so, they replaced him with Lallan.

Singh added that in collusion with Ashok Kumar, Lallan also started stealing mobile phones that were meant to be delivered to customers, along with other valuables from the office.

Based on the complaint, Salem Tabri police have registered a case against the accused under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant sub-inspector Jatinder Kumar, investigating officer in the case, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

