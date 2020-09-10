Court seeks CBI’s response on suspended SHO’s bail plea

A special CBI court has issued a notice to the investigating agency with regard to a bail application filed by suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, an accused in a Rs 5-lakh graft case.

CBI has been asked to respond by September 14, when a decision on the bail plea is expected.

In her application, Kaur claimed that she had been falsely implicated in the case, and that as per contents of the FIR, no offence under Section 7/7A (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out against her.

She stated that the case was based on documentary evidence, which was already in the possession of the prosecution and the statements of the material witnesses had also been recorded.

Jaswinder Kaur, the then SHO of the Manimajra police station, was booked for graft on June 29.

The conclusion of the trial was likely to take some time, the application stated, adding that no useful purpose will be served by keeping the petitioner behind the bars. Kaur also stated that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no possibility of starting a trial in this case.

Referring to her health, she stated that she was suffering from a heart ailment and hypertension, for which she was on medication, and also mentioned that the other accused, Bhagwan Singh, was already out on bail.

On June 29, CBI had booked Kaur, the then SHO of the Manimajra police station, and Bhagwan, on the complaint of a Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh, that she had asked him for a bribe in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

Kaur and Bhagwan are facing a case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.