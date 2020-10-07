Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Coversion of parks into residential complex: Citizens have fundamental right to fresh air, says HC

Coversion of parks into residential complex: Citizens have fundamental right to fresh air, says HC

Slug: ‘Right to fresh air’ The Punjab and Haryana high court, while observing that citizens have fundamental right to fresh air, stayed Haryana government’s...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Slug: ‘Right to fresh air’

The Punjab and Haryana high court, while observing that citizens have fundamental right to fresh air, stayed Haryana government’s approval to Faridabad municipal corporation to convert two public parks measuring 7.5 acres into residential complexes.

The HC bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice HS Sidhu observed that the ecology and environment of the area would be affected drastically if the parks are converted into residential area. “The residents of the society have a fundamental right to free air and enjoy the public amenities. It was expected from the respondents to evict the illegal encroachers from the public land instead of nullifying the orders passed by this court from time to time by converting the park into residential areas. The respondents are bound to preserve and save the open spaces. Every citizen has a fundamental right to fresh air,” it said.

The bench was responding to a plea by Jan Kalyan Samiti, a local society from the town, which had alleged that two public parks in NIT Faridabad were encroached upon and slums, houses, and workshops came up in an unauthorised manner. In 2006, the HC was approached, which directed to clear the area. However, instead of that, the government decided to build residential complexes in that area, the counsel, Deepender Singh, said.

The HC, while seeking response by November 19 and asking authorities not to proceed further, observed that it is evident that parks were carved out as per the master plan. However, with the passage of time, these were encroached upon and authorities, instead of clearing it as directed by the court, opted to convert parks into residential areas. With this, both government approval to convert park into residential areas and further action of local MC inviting objections, have been stayed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Oct 06, 2020 23:41 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST

latest news

Cyber attack on server delays Mumbai university’s IDOL course exams
Oct 07, 2020 01:08 IST
Bihar election 2020: JD(U), LJP in tussle over CM’s role, PM Modi’s images
Oct 07, 2020 01:08 IST
Punjab Engineering College mulls virtual convocation this year
Oct 07, 2020 01:04 IST
Yes Bank fraud: ED arrests two senior officials of Cox & Kings
Oct 07, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.