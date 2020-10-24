Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Covid-19: 2 more deaths, 57 new cases reported in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 2 more deaths, 57 new cases reported in Chandigarh

There are 674 active Covid-19 cases in the city as of now, as per a medical bulletin.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Mallika Soni, Chandigarh

A total of 1,00,797 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 86,213 tested negative while reports of 116 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The death of two more persons due to coronavirus pushed the toll to 216 in Chandigarh while 57 new cases took the infection tally to 13,977 on Saturday.

There are 674 active cases in the city as of now, as per a medical bulletin.

It said that a total of 78 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,087.

A total of 1,00,797 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 86,213 tested negative while reports of 116 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

