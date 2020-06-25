Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19: 27-year-old Dubai-returnee becomes Amritsar’s first plasma donor

Covid-19: 27-year-old Dubai-returnee becomes Amritsar’s first plasma donor

Under the treatment called convalescent plasma therapy, antibody-rich blood plasma of patients, who have recovered from Covid-19, is preserved for transfusion into critical patients

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:32 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 27-year-old man, who was found positive for the coronavirus after his arrival in Amritsar from Dubai, on Wednesday became the district’s first patient to donate his plasma after having recovered from the disease.

The plasma of Gurvinder Pal Singh, a resident of the Chheharta area in the city, was successfully used on two Covid-19 patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 20 and underwent treatment at the isolation ward of GMCH for 15 days.

“We are extremely thankful to Gurvinder for donating his plasma, as it can prove helpful in treating critically ill patients. The blood group of Gurvinder is ‘A’ negative and his plasma could be used for treating patients of the same blood group. None of the critically ill patients admitted in GMCH, however, has the matching blood group,” said GMC Amritsar principal Dr Sujata Sharma.



“We sent his plasma to Ludhiana and took plasma of ‘B’ positive blood group in return. Using the ‘B’ positive blood group, the plasma therapy has been successfully given to two Covid-19 positive patients who are admitted here. One of the patients is a resident of the city while the other belongs to Pathankot,” Dr Sujata said.

Under the treatment called convalescent plasma therapy, antibody-rich blood plasma of patients, who have recovered from Covid-19, is preserved for transfusion into critical patients. The GMC Amritsar got approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to treat Covid-19 patients with the therapy on June 19.

So far, the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, had conducted the state’s only and successful convalescent plasma transplant.


PLASMA BANK SET UP IN GMCH AMRITSAR

“Plasma bank has been set up in GMCH’s blood bank where plasma of Covid-19 recovered patients will be collected and stored. GMC Amritsar is now part of the Punjab’s plasma pool system through which we will now exchange plasma of Amritsar’s people with medical colleges of Patiala and Faridkot, so that plasma of each blood group can be available to treat patients,” Dr Sujata added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
Chandigarh may impose weekend curfew to contain Covid-19 cases
Jun 25, 2020 01:28 IST
Hamdard resigns from Punjab Jang-e-Azaadi Foundation
Jun 25, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.