Chandigarh / Covid-19: Awareness campaign under Mission Fateh launched in Ludhiana

An array of activities to make people aware of precautionary measures under the campaign will be organised in the district from June 15 to 21

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A public awareness campaign under ‘Mission Fateh’ of the Punjab government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, was launched by ADC (general) Amarjit Singh Bains from the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Sunday by flagging off awareness vehicles.

An array of activities under the campaign would be organised in the district from June 15 to 21.

Bains said, “The objective of Mission Fateh is to make the people aware of precautionary measures taken by the government and the health department to prevent the spread of corona virus. The campaign will be carried out in all rural and urban areas of the district. A total of 60 vans have been deployed under the campaign.”

He said. “Ground activities would be held in the district from June 15 to 21. The administration will present Mission Fateh badges to corona warriors on June 15. They would then click selfies with masks and badges and would upload them on the Cova app. These corona warriors will include officials from the administration, police, doctors, medical staff, ASHA workers, Aanganwari workers, safai workers, governors of governance (GOGs), sarpanches, NGOs, etc.”



He said all this would be followed on June 16 by the Anganwari workers wearing badges and visiting homes of Aanganwari children in their respective villages and motivating them to take precautionary measures against the virus.

He added, “Sarpanchs of villages will meet the people of their respective villages by putting up badges to make them aware of the important precautionary measures to be taken for the prevention of Covid-19 on June 17. A special awareness campaign in the district will also be held on June 18. Awareness activities by district NGOs will be carried out on June 19 in their respective areas by affixing badges.”

The district police have fixed June 20 as the day to warn the people against Covid-19 by affixing badges, while city councils would conduct awareness campaigns on June 21 through resident welfare committees, etc.

The Punjab Government would select the persons/organisations by uploading their photos on the Cova app at the state level and the lists would be sent to the district administration so that they could be encouraged through badges and T-shirts, he said.

He appealed to the residents to follow the government guidelines and make Mission Fateh successful.

