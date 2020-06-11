Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 casts shadow on Kurukshetra’s solar eclipse fair

No grand-scale celebrations, administration has proposed to hold a a small religious ceremony, in keeping with the ancient traditions, on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar on June 21.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The annular solar eclipse will be first visible on June 21, 2020, around 9.15 AM IST, until around 3.04 PM IST. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kurukshetra administration has decided against holding grand-scale celebrations during the solar eclipse fair on June 21.

An official spokesperson said that a small religious ceremony is proposed to be held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar in keeping with the ancient traditions.

The spokesperson said that in line with the guidelines issued by Central and state governments, people have been asked to refrain from visiting the fair or taking a holy dip during the occasion.

