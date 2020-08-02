Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 death toll crosses century mark in Ludhiana

Covid-19 death toll crosses century mark in Ludhiana

July witnessed the most deaths as 67 succumbed to the virus

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:28 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

Eight Covid-19 related fatalities were reported from Ludhiana on Sunday taking the death toll to 105. Of these, seven are male, while one is female.

The deceased include a 55- year-old woman from Surinder Nagar, 69- year- old from Ghuman village in Riakot, 70 year-old from Salem Tabri, 60 year-old from Azad Nagar, 57-year-old from Harkirat Pura and 67- year-old from Campa street near Giaspura.

Also, a 71-year-old from Dugri and 45- year-old from old city died at SPS Hospital.

The city reported its first Covid-19 casualty on March 29. July witnessed the most deaths as 67 succumbed to the virus.



In August, the contagion has claimed 17 lives in just two days. Nine patients died while 193 persons tested positive on August 1.

Virus claimed 54 lives in 10 days

The virus claimed 54 lives in Ludhiana in the last 10 days. The city reported seven deaths on July 25, while two deaths were reported on July 26.

As many as five succumbed to the virus on July 27, while six deaths were reported on July 28.

The contagion claimed nine lives on July 29, whereas two persons died on July 30. Six, succumbed to the virus on July 31 and nine deaths were reported on August 1.

Meanwhile, 78 fresh Covid cases were reported on Sunday, taking the district tally to 3,517.

7 cops test positive

Seven cops, including additional deputy commissioner of police (industrial security), Gurpreet Singh Sikand, tested positive for the virus. Sikand had fever for four to five days and is now undergoing home isolation.

Also, an ASI from Daba police station, constable from licensing unit, home guard from special task force, senior constable from Ghumar Mandi police post, ASI from CIA-III and another ASI from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post tested positive.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 death toll crosses century mark in Ludhiana
Aug 02, 2020 22:28 IST
Segregation of plastic waste at source soon to be made mandatory in Chandigarh
Aug 02, 2020 22:28 IST
Katrina Kaif spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai, see pics
Aug 02, 2020 22:27 IST
Survey to detect coronavirus antibodies in residents begins in Mohali’s Jawaharpur village; 125 blood samples collected
Aug 02, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.