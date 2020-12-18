Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 in focus as Chandigarh Science Congress begins

Covid-19 in focus as Chandigarh Science Congress begins

CHASCON-2020 is being organised by PU in association with the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The 14th edition of the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON-2020) virtually commenced on Thursday at Panjab University with a session on Covid-19 and vaccine development.

CHASCON-2020 is being organised by PU in association with the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC). Around 400 students joined the conference virtually.

Director of the National Institute of Immunology (NII), professor Amulya K Panda, talked about the challenges in the development of a vaccine and illustrated the major hurdles in its development.

Professor R Vardarajan of the molecular biophysics unit, IISC, Bangalore, said the vaccines didn’t elicit a memory response, which could be a hurdle in providing immunity.

Professor MRN Murthy of the AstraZeneca chair, Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), Bangalore, gave a talk on the structural biology of coronaviruses and how SARS-Cov-2 was evolving at a drastic fast rate and the transmission rate was relatively faster than other viruses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
by HT Correspondent
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
by hindustantimes.com
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Traders vie for export boost and tax breaks 
by Tanya Thomas
Maharashtra issues SOP for sportspersons
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai NCB slaps notice to Karan Johar asking him to explain 2019 party’s video
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
‘Avoid tweets on matters that are being heard by court’
by K A Y Dodhiya
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.