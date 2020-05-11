Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 in Punjab: 60-year-old Faridkot resident tests positive in Ludhiana

Covid-19 in Punjab: 60-year-old Faridkot resident tests positive in Ludhiana

The man has been admitted to the isolation ward of DMCH Ludhiana

Updated: May 11, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Faridkot

The swab samples of 26 suspected persons, who had returned from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, were sent for testing again after the results of their previous samples turned out inconclusive (Representative Image/Reuters )

A 60-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ludhiana on Monday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “The Ludhiana authorities have confirmed that a Faridkot resident has tested positive for Covid-19. He had gone to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, for some tests. But on Monday, he was admitted in the isolation ward there after being declared infected. We are tracing his contacts in Faridkot district.”

“Now, there are 42 active cases in the district. The swab samples of 26 suspected persons, who had returned from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, were sent for testing again after the results of their previous samples turned out inconclusive,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST
IRCTC website crashes as online sale of train tickets begins
May 11, 2020 18:00 IST
‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
May 11, 2020 17:50 IST

latest news

One car, 4,000 meals: How a father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
May 11, 2020 18:27 IST
Cluster infection breaks out in China’s Wuhan, raises fears of second wave of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 18:26 IST
Lockdown: In Goa, volunteers create web portal, help daily wagers find work
May 11, 2020 18:26 IST
Zero human contact, safe payment mode: How NHAI’s FASTag works
May 11, 2020 18:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.