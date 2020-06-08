Covid-19 lockdown:  Capt directs state govt depts to rationalise expenses

Sections
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed all state government departments to rationalise their expenses so that there is no shortage of funds in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM said capital expenditure in essential sectors such as health, education and infrastructure will be retained at ₹5,000 crore, notwithstanding the economic crisis facing the state, which was expecting a shortfall of nearly 30% in the total revenue receipts in the financial year 2020-21 due to the lockdown.

Reviewing the economic situation in the state, the CM said the focus of his government was on ensuring that salaries and pensions continue to be paid on time, along with power subsidy to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

“No compromise will be made when it comes to funding for all frontline departments, such as health, police and the local bodies,” he added.



To help the state tide over the economic slowdown, he underlined the need for fast-paced industries’ revival at Rajpura, Bathinda, Ludhiana, and Fatehgarh Sahib, etc.

“The focus should be on attracting more investments, particularly from industries and businesses seeking to shift out of China in the wake of the pandemic,” he added.

“Power subsidy to the farmers would continue. There is no question of the state government accepting the condition to replace it with direct cash transfer for availing the additional borrowing limit allowed by the Centre. This so-called power reform is in violation of the country’s federal structure,” he said.

