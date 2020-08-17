Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 patient dies after jumping off second floor of hospital in Amritsar

Swaran Singh, a resident of village Sandhpur of Tarn Taran district, was admitted to the Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on August 15, they said.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Amritsar

A 46-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at a hospital here ended his life by allegedly jumping off the second floor of the building, police said.

He broke the window of the washroom to enter the balcony before jumping off the second floor of the hospital.

Singh was immediately shifted to the ICU where he succumbed to the multiple head injuries, they said Police said it is yet not known why he took the extreme step. According to doctors, he was also given psychiatric treatment on Sunday. The patient was suffering from breathlessness and stomach ache, the police said.



