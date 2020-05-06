Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 patient in Chandigarh escapes to UP on bike

Covid-19 patient in Chandigarh escapes to UP on bike

The patient accompanied by a relative covered a distance of 800km; health authorities in UP have been alerted

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The 34-year-old man, who is a resident of Sector 56, was tested for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday and his tests came out positive on Tuesday evening. (Representative Image /HT)

UT health authorities were left scrambling on Tuesday after a Covid-19 patient escaped on his bike and travelled 800km to reach his village in Uttar Pradesh.

The 34-year-old man, who is a resident of Sector 56, was tested for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday and his tests came out positive on Tuesday evening.

A senior UT health official said that the patient was sent home and told to self isolate till the tests results were out. However, the man travelled to his native village, Purenewali, in Partapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), instead.

The UT health department’s contact tracing report reveals that the health authorities learnt of the breech when they went to the patient’s house after his report came out positive.



Officials later learnt that the patient had gone to UP on a bike with a relative, who is also a resident of Sector-52.

“The patient’s report has been shared with Dr Abhishek, who is posted at the Community health center in Sangipur, and with the state- surveillance unit(SSU) in UP for follow up and necessary action. Station house officer (SHO) Amanjot Singh has been apprised of the situation,” the report says.

NEGLIGENCE ALLEGED

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is surprising that the patient was permitted to go home and quarantine himself.”

“The doctors at the Mohali civil hospital should not have allowed the patient to go home in the first place. They also failed to inform the health and quarantine authorities in Chandigarh,” said the senior health official.

“The patient committed a criminal act by violating the lockdowns imposed in Chandigarh, Punjab , Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, jeopardising the lives of many people along the way,” the UT official said, adding that the patient in question had probably anticipated a positive test result.

PROTOCOL FOLLOWED, SAYS CIVIL SURGEON

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “It is our protocol that whenever we collect a sample, we ask the patient to quarantine themselves at home. In case the report comes positive the patients are shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
May 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Yogi flays oppn for indulging in politics over relief measures
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
Rishi Kapoor choked while talking to friend after cancer diagnosis
May 06, 2020 11:54 IST
WCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice
May 06, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.