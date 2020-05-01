Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain

The cured patient is a Tablighi Jamaat worker from Una, who was undergoing treatment at Charitable Hospital, Bhota in Hamirpur. (Representative Image/HT)

One more Covid-19 patient recovered in Una’s Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 28.

Additional chief secretary health RD Dhiman said, “One more patient has been cured of the novel coronavirus disease in Himachal Pradesh. The report of his second follow-up sample came out negative late on Thursday.”

The cured patient is a Tablighi Jamaat worker from Una, who was undergoing treatment at Charitable Hospital, Bhota in Hamirpur.

The patient has been discharged from the hospital. He will be kept under observation in an institutional quarantine facility for two-weeks and will be sent home if he tests negative after completing a 14-day observation period.

Seven active cases remain in the state.

Two patients, from Chamba and Kangra, were also discharge on Thursday after testing negative twice.

As many as 14 patients have recovered in last 11.Thirteen patients have recovered in Una, five from Solan, five from Chamba, four from Kangra and one from Sirmaur.

Dhiman also said that the first samples of two Hamirpur patients also came out negative and as per protocol their second sample will be tested today.

So far, 40 Covid-19 cases including one fatality have been reported in the state. Una was the worst-hit district with 16 cases. followed by Solan with nine cases. Six cases were reported from Chamba, five from Kangra and two each from Hamirpur and Bilaspur.