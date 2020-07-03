Covid-19: Private hospitals in Panchkula told to review safety measures

After four health workers, including three doctors, from Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, were tested positive for Covid-19, the district health authorities have asked other private hospitals to review the precautionary measures in place.

“We have verbally communicated to Ojas Hospital and Paras Hospital, which are authorised to treat Covid-19 patients, to review the situation as per the latest guidelines,” said nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal.

Meanwhile, Alchemist Hospital on Friday claimed that they have sent a reply to the communication received from the district administration about shortcomings found in its working after an inspection on June 29.

“We were not served a show-cause notice, but were sent a document that had certain observations made by the committee. We are already working on the rectifications suggested,” said hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Paramjit Singh Mann, adding that the reception area will be shifted to a tent outside the main building and the entrance to the premises will remain one.

After cases of infection among healthcare workers surfaced at the hospital, the assessment committee of Panchkula health department visited the hospital and submitted its report, which carried five observations and sought “rectification on urgent basis”.

It included poor crowd management , mixing of general and suspected cases at the entrance to the emergency, inadequate infection control practices, poor public awareness and making medical ICU operational before receiving reports of high risk contacts.

With each observation, the committee also suggested “action that is required to be done”.

“It has suggested that all elective surgeries to be done with alternate timings for the next one month. All superspecialty and life-style clinics should be staggered, OPDs should run with alternate timings, proper disinfection of work station to be done in between the procedures,” mentions the report, adding, “The flu corner needs to be shifted out of emergency area at a separate place well demarcated from general patients and highlighted by signage at strategic places at the entry area of the hospital.”

Apart from this, hand hygiene stations and waste bins should be available at all strategic locations across the hospital, the committee suggested.

While directing the hospital to submit the action-taken report within 48 hours, the health department had also sought a list of high-risk direct contacts of Covid patients. Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said a meeting was also conducted with the hospital management.