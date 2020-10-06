Covid-19: Recovery rate in Haryana goes past 90%

Sections
The recovery rate in Haryana went past 90% on Monday even as the state logged 21 fatalities and 1,031 fresh Covid-19 cases, the health bulletin stated. The latest deaths were...

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The death toll has increased to 1,491, while the number of people so far tested positive in the state has reached 1,34,909. (HT PHOTO )

The recovery rate in Haryana went past 90% on Monday even as the state logged 21 fatalities and 1,031 fresh Covid-19 cases, the health bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from nine districts, while the new infections were registered in 20 districts. No new case was recorded in Kurukshetra and Fatehabad in the last 24 hours.

As many as 17 employees of Dadri deputy commissioner’s office also tested positive for the virus on Monday evening, said an official spokesperson.

Five people in Ambala and four in Jind succumbed to the infection, while two patients each died in Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad. In Faridabad and Jhajjar, one patient each lost life.



Doubling rate reaches improves to 33 days

It is for the first time that the recovery rate in Haryana reached 90.13%, while the doubling rate improved to 33 days.

As on Monday, the recovery rate of 10 districts was above 90% with Palwal topping the list at 95.42%, followed by Faridabad where recovery rate hovered on 94.49%.

The death toll has increased to 1,491, while the number of people so far tested positive in the state has reached 1,34,909.

As many as 1,255 patients recovered on Monday, taking the overall recoveries to 1,21,596. The tally of active cases stood at 11,822.

Gurugram recorded the maximum 206 new cases, Faridabad (129), Hisar (75), Sirsa (72), Sonepat (56), Rewari (63), Panchkula (43), Yamunanagar (48), Ambala (35), Rohtak (36), Panipat (13), Karnal (28), Mahendergarh (60), Palwal (21), Jhajjar (32), Bhiwani (48), Nuh (6), Kaithal (33), Jind (22), and Charkhi Dadri (5).

The number of critically ill patients stood at 275, including 39 on ventilator support.

