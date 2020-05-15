Sections
Covid-19 safely shield a success in Kullu

Covid-19 safely shield a success in Kullu

In one cabin, details of people going in and out of the district are recorded by the police department, while the health department screens people in the second cabin.

Updated: May 15, 2020 16:17 IST

By Navneet Rathore,

Thanks to the administrations vigilance, no cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in the district. (Nitin Kanotra/HT Representative Image )

The Kullu district administration has set up a Covid-19 ‘surksha kavach’ (safety shield) at Bajaura, which is the main entry point to the district, to screen potential coronavirus carriers.

Kullu is the first district in Himachal to install a safety shield.

Two transparent cabins have been built under the safety shield.

In one cabin, details of people going in and out of the district are recorded by the police department, while the health department screens people in the second cabin.



People are allowed to pass through or sent to quarantine centers on the basis of the ecommendation of both the police and health department.

People arriving from red zones or other states have to mandatorily go to institutional quarantine centers.

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said special emphasis was being laid on social distancing and cleanliness due to the heavy movement of people from other districts.

Thanks to the administrations vigilance, no cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in the district.

Those bringing in essential supplies are screened on a weekly basis.

District administration is making and distributing masks in collaboration with gram panchayats, self-help groups and non-governmental organisations.

Village health, sanitation and disaster management committees have been formed in district to implement the state government’s advisories.

People from far-flung rural areas are being made aware of the local language.

In addition, to making efforts to keep the streets and markets clean, the decision to distribute PPE kits to sanitation workers has also been proved helpful.

To ensure social distancing, the district administration is providing the essential goods, medicines and other essential items at their doorsteps of the people so that they do not unnecessarily get out of homes. During the curfew relaxation, social distancing is being ensured in the market with the help of Home Guards and students of NSS and NCC.

