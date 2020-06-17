Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 tightens its grip in Punjab as state records 7 deaths, 90 fresh cases

Covid-19 tightens its grip in Punjab as state records 7 deaths, 90 fresh cases

Three patients died in Amritsar, while one each in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Sangrur

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A retired general manager of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was among the seven Covid-19 patients who died even as 97 fresh cases were reported from across Punjab on Tuesday. Three patients died in Amritsar, while one each in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Sangrur.

In Amritsar district, 15 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, out of which eight are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

A 65-year-old man died in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), Ludhiana, while 25 others, including a cop, were tested positive in the district. The deceased has been identified as Ratti Ram of Basti Jodhewal.

In a biggest single-day spike in Jalandhar, 32 people, including seven cops and two-month-old girl, were tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. A 65-year-old woman, Tripta, died of Covid-19 at a Shahkot hospital. A man from SBS Nagar also tested positive.



A 62-year-old man, who was found positive for Covid-19, from Bhikhwind village in Tarn Taran district died at a private hospital on Monday night.

As many as 10 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in Patiala district on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said that those found positive are six persons from Patiala city, two from Bhadson block and one each from Nabha and Rajpura. Four cases were reported from Pathankot district.

Three members of a family were tested positive for Covid-19 in Fazilka town on Tuesday.

Fazilka civil surgeon CM Kataria said the youngest among those detected is 24-year-old and the other two are his elder brother aged 31 and aunt aged 53.

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Rupnagar district — a 72-year-old woman from Bela village and 29-year-old man from Nangal who had returned from Delhi recently.

(Wit inputs from Patiala, Fazilka and Rupnagar)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra Governor meets CM’s wife, offers condolences on her father’s demise
Jun 17, 2020 01:27 IST
Sector 22 Shastri Market traders protest over laying of paver blocks on road
Jun 17, 2020 01:25 IST
Sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel dies in Mumbai
Jun 17, 2020 01:22 IST
Cyclone Nisarga led to damages worth ₹15 lakh in Maharashtra’s Phansad sanctuary
Jun 17, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.