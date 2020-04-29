Covid-19 victim ACP Kohli’s son to be appointed as sub-inspector in Punjab Police

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday approved the appointment of the son of Covid-19 victim ACP Anil Kohli, as a sub-inspector in the Punjab Police, after completion of his graduation.

During his video conference with 687 frontline field officers/personnel, which included 117 DSPs, 382 SHOs, ADGPs, IGs, SSPs and SPs, DGP Dinkar Gupta disclosed that the conditional offer of appointment of ACP Kohli’s son, Paras, had already been signed by him. “The CM had been extremely supportive of the health and welfare of cops working on the frontlines,” said the DGP, adding that the state and Punjab Police are committed towards the welfare of its personnel.

Captain is the first CM in country to announce a health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for Punjab Police personnel. The DGP said that he had also proposed that full salary be paid as pension, till the date of superannuation of the deceased, to families of the cops who lose their lives to Covid-19. The DGP further disclosed that CPs and SSPs have been directed to identify additional SHOs to give the existing ones some break.