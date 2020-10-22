Covid: 4 more succumb in Chandigarh tricity, 163 test positive

The tricity on Wednesday recorded four Covid-19 deaths and 163 fresh cases.

In Chandigarh, 54 cases surfaced, taking the tally to 13,795.

No death was reported, keeping the toll at 208. As many as 118 patients were discharged, with which the number of those cured and active cases reached 12,842 and 744, respectively.

In Mohali, two people died while 79 tested positive. The toll stands at 229, while the number of cases in the district has climbed up to 11,880, of which 598 are active.

As many as 11,053 patients have recovered, 98 of whom were discharged on Wednesday.

Panchkula, too, recorded two deaths, while 30 fresh cases surfaced.

The district has reported 6,900 cases so far, of which 6,557 have been cured and 109 have died, leaving 234 still active.