Covid care centre at Ayurvedic college in Chandigarh to have upgraded facilities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 02:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration has approved the rates for the upgraded facilities at the Covid Care Centre established at Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Sector 46. While admission in the general wards will be free of cost, the patients opting for private AC wards at the centre will have to pay Rs 5,000 per day. Similarly, the rates for patients requiring general AC wards have been fixed at Rs 1,500 a day. The centre will establish 20-bed AC wards and six private rooms.

“Around 20 AC beds, costing Rs 1,500 a day, have been made functional from today onwards. As many as six more private AC rooms will be ready in 10-12 days,” said Naresh Mittal, general secretary of the Ayurvedic College.

On May 7, the UT administrator had decided that all new asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 will be sent to the Ayurvedic hospital in Sector 46, which is a 50-bed facility, while critical cases will continue to be sent to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, which provides treatment free of cost. Since the patients are expected to be admitted for at least 10 days in the Covid centres, the charges for the same can go up to Rs 50,000 and Rs 15,000.

Facility Charges per day

Ward with AC Rs 1,500

Private Room Rs 5,000

General Ward Free of cost

