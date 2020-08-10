Covid care centres established at two more pvt hospitals in Ludhiana

The district administration inspecting the 10-bed Covid care centre at Arora Neuro Centre in Mall Road, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT photo)

Amid rising concerns over shortage of beds for Covid patients in Ludhiana district, two private hospitals started Covid care centres on their premises on Monday.

This includes a 25-bed centre at Verma Super Speciality Hospital near DMC hospital and 10-bed centre at Arora Neuro Centre on Mall Road.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal visited both hospitals on Monday and lauded the hospital management for assisting the district administration in the battle against the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, has already started the 25-bed IMA Ludhiana Covid Care Centre at the Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Hambran Road.

DC Sharma assured residents there is no shortage of beds for Covid patients in the district.

He said people should not panic and check the status of vacant beds through the mobile app, HBMS Punjab, or on official web links, “https://ludhiana.nic.in/notice/covid-19-bed-status-in-ludhiana-district/” or “www.hbmspunjab.in”.

He said data of all private hospitals providing Covid treatment has been added on the mobile app along with web links.

He also urged the managements of other private hospitals to come forward and set up Covid care centres on their premises.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party had targeted the administration and state government over shortage of beds for Covid patients in the city, after reports surfaced regarding death of patients allegedly due to shortage of beds.

In the first week of August, the administration had conducted a meeting with the management of different hospitals to encourage them to start Covid care facility at their respective hospitals.