Covid cases continue to surge for second consecutive week in Chandigarh

Incidence of coronavirus infection continues to rise in Chandigarh for the second consecutive week with the Union Territory reporting 749 more cases last week (November 6 to 12) as compared to the preceding week.

As many as 502 infections were reported between October 30 and November 5.

UT health officials attributed the increase to people not adhering to safety norms by intermingling in crowds, majorly in market areas, and extensive movement due to festivals.

The surge in cases is also coupled with an increase in the number of fatalities, as per official records. Last week, 15 deaths were reported as compared to four a week before. The fatality rate has, however, been around 1.5%-1.6% in the last one month.

“Enforcing measures like social distancing and wearing masks in public is not only the onus of the administration, residents should also be more sensitive and adhere to norms when the threat of extensive spread is looming large. Inter-state movement has also increased mostly from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, where the spread is witnessing an upward trend. All this is contributing to the surge, however, the numbers are not alarming,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department.

The number of active cases increased to 1,002 on Thursday; they had dropped to 593 on November 2 after the peak of 3,171 cases on September 16.

“As active cases grow, the number of fatalities also increases. The number of recoveries are less than new cases being reported in the last 11 days, thus the Sector-48 Covid hospital has been reopened again,” health officials said.

The testing level as well as the positivity rate have increased gradually in the last four months. The positivity rate in the last week touched 9% against 7.1% a week before. Testing in UT in the last two months has also been increased by making rapid tests available in market areas and in dispensaries, and with random checking of people.