Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Covid cases go past 20,000 in Chandigarh, only 240 are active

Covid cases go past 20,000 in Chandigarh, only 240 are active

As many as 19,464 patients have recovered while 322 have died so far

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondents,

With 41 more cases reported on Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases has gone past 20,000 in Chandigarh.

The total stands at 20,026, of which 240 cases remain active. Meanwhile, with the death of a 45-year-old Maloya woman, the toll has reached 322.

As many as 19,464 patients have recovered, including 116 discharged on Tuesday.

The neighbouring Mohali district reported 36 cases and one death. Of 18,411 confirmed cases so far, 931 are active.

While 17,132 patients have recovered, including 58 discharged on Tuesday, 348 have succumbed.

In Panchkula district, 32 cases were reported, taking the count to 10,087. While 9,763 patients have been cured, 144 have died and 180 are still undergoing treatment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu

latest news

Sheena Bora murder case: Court reserves its order on Indrani’s plea to not wear prison uniform
by Charul Shah
Bombay high court rap for society over offensive content on web portal
by K A Y Dodhiya
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Mumbai civic body polls: Snack in Sena’s tagline to woo city Gujaratis
by Swapnil Rawal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.