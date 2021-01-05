Covid cases go past 20,000 in Chandigarh, only 240 are active

With 41 more cases reported on Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases has gone past 20,000 in Chandigarh.

The total stands at 20,026, of which 240 cases remain active. Meanwhile, with the death of a 45-year-old Maloya woman, the toll has reached 322.

As many as 19,464 patients have recovered, including 116 discharged on Tuesday.

The neighbouring Mohali district reported 36 cases and one death. Of 18,411 confirmed cases so far, 931 are active.

While 17,132 patients have recovered, including 58 discharged on Tuesday, 348 have succumbed.

In Panchkula district, 32 cases were reported, taking the count to 10,087. While 9,763 patients have been cured, 144 have died and 180 are still undergoing treatment.