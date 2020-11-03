Sections
Covid: Chandigarh man dies, 185 test +ve in tricity

Chandigarh’s death toll rose to 227, while its infection tally climbed to 14,608 with 86 new cases

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 56-year-old man from Manimajra in Chandigarh died at a private hospital in Mohali while 185 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday.

Chandigarh’s death toll rose to 227, while its infection tally climbed to 14,608 with 86 new cases.

With 43 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries reached 13,751, and the active cases rose to 629 from Monday’s 593.

Mohali and Panchkula districts recorded no casualty.



While 55 people tested positive in Mohali, 44 cases surfaced in Panchkula, including that of a CRPF personnel.

Mohali has reported 12,522 cases so far, of which 550 remain active. While 11,737 patients have recovered, including 31 discharged on Tuesday, 237 have succumbed.

As many as 7,231 people have tested positive in Panchkula so far, of whom 6,871 have been cured and 116 died, leaving 244 active cases.

91-yr-old man with multiple comorbidities beats virus

A 91-year-old man suffering from severe Covid bilateral pneumonia with lung fibrosis and multiple comorbidities has beaten the virus successfully. The elderly from Ropar district was discharged from Ivy Super Speciality Hospital in Mohali after 20 days of treatment.

The patient was admitted to the emergency with complaints of breathlessness, fever, cough, and body aches.

He had prostate cancer for the past five years, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for 20 years, and high blood pressure problem as well, stated a release. He remained critical for 10 days, before he started showing signs of recovery.

