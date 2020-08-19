Covid claims 10 more lives in Haryana

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 10 more lives in Haryana on Wednesday as the state recorded biggest-ever single day spike with 994 fresh cases.

According to the state health bulletin, in Faridabad, Rewari and Ambala, two patients each succumbed to the infection, while one person each lost the battle with Covid-19 in Gurugram, Hisar, Sirsa and Kurukshetra.

Until Wednesday evening, 567 people in Haryana had died of Covid ever since the pandemic broke out and the cumulative number of the positive cases reached 49,930.

However, the number of active cases stood at 7,307 as the total number of recovered people rose to 42,056 after 758 patients were discharged on Wednesday.

The state’s doubling rate reached 32 days and the recovery rate stood at 84.23%

It was for the first time in past many days that the count of fresh cases came down in Faridabad, where 79 new infections were recorded. On Wednesday, Yamunanagar logged 88 new cases, followed by Panipat (83), Karnal (78), Bhiwani (71), Ambala (68), Gurugram (67), Kurukshetra (60), Rohtak (56), Mahendergarh (55), Rewari (52), Panchkula (46), Sonepat (40), Hisar (39), Fatehabad (29), Jind (25), Sirsa (18), Kaithal (17), Jhajjar (10), Nuh (7) and Palwal (6).

SURVEY FOR ANTIBODIES

Health minister Anil Vij said in order to ascertain the presence of antibodies, arrangements are being made to conduct a survey of at least 850 people (550 in villages, 300 in the cities) in each district.

He said on August 24, a Covid-19 screening camp will be organised on the premises of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, wherein MLAs, officers, employees and journalists will be able to get their tests done.

Vij said this decision has been taken in view of the upcoming assembly monsoon session, which will commence on August 26.

He said directions have been issued to all civil surgeons of the state to conduct Covid-19 test of the MLAs of their areas at their homes.

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said sufficient labs have been set up by the government to conduct tests for coronavirus. “If a person still wants to get tested by a private laboratory, then he/she can get the test done at a cost of ₹2,400,” he said , adding that the testing should be increased to curtail the death rate due to coronavirus.

He said all DCs should inspect the Covid-19 care centres at regular intervals in their respective districts to ensure best medical facilities.

He further asked the officers to check the availability of sufficient quantity of beds as well as oxygen cylinders. He also directed to depute a yoga teacher in each Covid hospital. Regular visits of psychologists should also be ensured in these hospitals to handle any kind of negative effect on the patients under treatment, he added.