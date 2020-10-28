Covid claims 13 lives in Haryana, 1,248 new cases surface

Sections
The death toll has reached 1,750 and the tally of people tested positive stands at 1,60,705

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Thirteen people succumbed to the Covid-19 and 1,248 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday in Haryana, the state health bulletin stated.

Four fatalities were reported in Hisar, three in Ambala, two in Gurugram and one person each died of the infection in Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Palwal and Jind.

The death toll has reached 1,750 and the tally of people tested positive stands at 1,60,705.

As many as 937 people recovered on Tuesday, taking the number of those cured to 1,48,503 and the number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 10,452.

As per the bulletin, the cases doubling rate further rose to 49 days from 48 days on Monday.

Gurugram reported 346 new cases, Faridabad 190, Hisar 110, Rewari 82, Rohtak 79, Jhajjar 51, Sirsa 47, Mahendergarh 45, Sonepat 37, Bhiwani 33,Yamunanagar 15, Fatehabad 5, Ambala 28, Palwal 20, Kurukshetra 23, Karnal 22, Panipat 31, Charkhi Dadri 8, Jind 32, Panchkula 33, and Nuh 11.

