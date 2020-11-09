Sections
Covid claims 3 more lives in Chandigarh, 115 test positive

In the tricity, the daily count stood at 268, as Mohali reported 88 and Panchkula 65 cases

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

For the second consecutive day, Covid-19 cases breached the 100 mark in Chandigarh, with 115 people testing positive on Monday.

In the tricity, the daily count stood at 268, as Mohali reported 88 and Panchkula 65 cases.

Meanwhile, three men, aged 82, 72, and 59, from Sectors 21, 46, and 63, respectively, succumbed to the infection in Chandigarh while Mohali recorded two deaths.

In Chandigarh, 15,249 people have tested positive so far, of whom 14,110 have recovered, including 86 discharged on Monday, and 237 have died. Active cases are on the rise in the past one week and have reached 902.



Mohali district’s tally has climbed to 12,985 and the toll to 248. Among 88 fresh cases, 85 surfaced in Mohali city alone.

Meanwhile, 35 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 11,990 and active cases to 747.

Panchkula’s toll stands at 117 with no casualty reported on Monday. Among the 65 new cases, four are of health workers and 52 surfaced in Panchkula city alone.

As many as 7,574 people, including 153 health workers, have tested positive in the district so far, and 7,064 have recovered. There are 393 active cases.

