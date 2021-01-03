Sections
Covid claims 3 more lives in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali district reported 47 fresh cases, followed by 19 in Panchkula and 16 in Chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 while 82 tested positive for it in the tricity on Sunday.

Mohali district reported 47 cases and two deaths, while 106 patients were discharged.

As many as 18,304 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 16,980 have recovered, 345 have died and 979 are still undergoing treatment.

In Chandigarh, a 58-year-old man of Sector 61 died, taking the toll to 320, while 16 people tested positive.

Of 19,881 cases reported so far, 281 are still active while 19,280 have been cured.

Panchkula district recorded 19 fresh cases, but to death. The infection tally stands at 10,046, of which 181 cases are active. While 9,721 people have been cured, 144 have succumbed to the virus.

